Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.58 Million Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of NETSTREIT worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 850,667 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 743,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 200,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,147 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $23.15 on Monday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

