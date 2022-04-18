Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,139,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 13,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $673,787.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

