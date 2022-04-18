Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.76.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $88.37 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

