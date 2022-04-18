Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,683 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,683 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 16,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.48) to €21.40 ($23.26) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Grifols Profile (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

