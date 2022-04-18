Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,867 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.22%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.