Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Weibo by 56.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $22.80 on Monday. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

