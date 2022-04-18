Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 2,082 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of 51job worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 51job by 46.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of 51job by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

