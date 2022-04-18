Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,324 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 104,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 149.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.57.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.