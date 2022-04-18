Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,972 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH opened at $79.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

