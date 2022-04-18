Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,972 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,733,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PVH by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,125,000 after acquiring an additional 761,301 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of PVH by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,411,000 after acquiring an additional 522,221 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PVH by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 486,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after acquiring an additional 245,363 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

