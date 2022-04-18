Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

