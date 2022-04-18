Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.31.

