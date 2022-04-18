Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after acquiring an additional 390,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.