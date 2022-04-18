Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE RHP opened at $95.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $98.11.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

