Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.48.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

