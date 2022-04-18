Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaman in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kaman by 47.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KAMN opened at $42.66 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.