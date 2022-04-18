Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kaman by 463.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $3,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KAMN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KAMN opened at $42.66 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $175.15 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Kaman (Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.