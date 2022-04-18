Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

