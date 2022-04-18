Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $369,000 Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

GOOS stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.13. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

