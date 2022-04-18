Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,271.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,551 shares of company stock worth $6,414,864. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

