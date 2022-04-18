Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

