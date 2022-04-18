8,068 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $92,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.97. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $915,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,386.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,551 shares of company stock worth $6,414,864 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.