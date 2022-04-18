D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.68.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $279.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.68 and a 200-day moving average of $310.83. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.