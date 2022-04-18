Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $82.79 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

