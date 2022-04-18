Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $2,576,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.63. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In other news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel bought 40,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,083,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

