Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $61,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.68.

MSFT stock opened at $279.83 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

