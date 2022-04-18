Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 1,828 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 76,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.68.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $279.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

