Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in RH by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $334.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.83. RH has a one year low of $313.85 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,548 shares of company stock valued at $136,773,997 in the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.