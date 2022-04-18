Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 449,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 443,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,387,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,039,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

