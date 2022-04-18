Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $397,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $175.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.18. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $121.32 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 32.3 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

