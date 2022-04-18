Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,779 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 771,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 46,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.79% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.