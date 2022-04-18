Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641 in the last three months. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARES stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Ares Management Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.