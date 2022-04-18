Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

