Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CGI during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

