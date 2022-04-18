Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $72.80 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

