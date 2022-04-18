Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50,965.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 5,012,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI opened at $156.36 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $261.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41.

