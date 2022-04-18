Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $441,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.77%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on APAM shares. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

