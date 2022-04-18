United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Fire Group worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,374,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 4,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $29.59 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $743.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

