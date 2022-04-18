JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD stock opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.53.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

