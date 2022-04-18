Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,815,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,345,000 after purchasing an additional 356,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,258,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,571,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,114,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,760,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

NYSE SKY opened at $51.37 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

