Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alight by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Alight by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Alight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $2,919,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALIT stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 302,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $3,077,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

