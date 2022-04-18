Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $460,000 Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $52.21 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

