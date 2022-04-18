Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.16 and a one year high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

