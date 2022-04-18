Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 800,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $240.71 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

