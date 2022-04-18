13,151 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after buying an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BIGC opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,337 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

