13,151 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after buying an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after buying an additional 439,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.
BIGC opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $72.20.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,569,337 over the last quarter. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About BigCommerce (Get Rating)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.