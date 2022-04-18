Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,321 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 680,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

