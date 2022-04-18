Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

