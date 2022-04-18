Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 1,857.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $144.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $938.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

