Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Orange by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 106,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.24 on Monday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

