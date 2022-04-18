Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,293,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

